The man who choked a fellow subway rider to death in New York on May 1 has been indicted by a grand jury, according to NBC News Channel.

Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old suspect and Marine veteran was indicted on a second-degree manslaughter charge on Wednesday for the death of Jordan Neely.

Penny and Neely were riding the F train in New York City when the confrontation occurred. Upon arrival, authorities found Neely unconscious. He was transferred to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s family said he struggled with mental health for a few years, specifically after his mother was murdered in 2007. Penny said he acted to protect himself and other subway passengers when he confronted Neely.