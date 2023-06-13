Daniel Penny, the veteran charged with manslaughter in the death of a New York City subway rider, disputed an eyewitness account that he held Jordan Neely in a chokehold, and he defended himself in video statements recorded and released by his attorneys.

Penny, 24, a Marine veteran, defended his actions in the four clips shared Sunday. The May 1 interaction was partly captured on cellphone video, and Penny was seen on the ground holding Neely, 30, in a chokehold on a northbound F Train in New York City.

Neely, who was homeless, was a known subway busker who often performed as Michael Jackson.

Neely was unconscious when officers arrived at the Broadway and East Houston Street subway station, and he was pronounced dead at a hospital, New York police said. The city’s medical examiner said he died from “compression of neck (chokehold)” and declared the manner as a homicide.

