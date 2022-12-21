TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dark chocolate, that sweet and savory staple for millions across the world, may have a dark side, according to research released by Consumer Reports.

Scientists at the nonprofit advocacy organization recently took a look at 28 popular brands of dark chocolate bars, including products from Dove, Hershey’s, and Traders Joe’s, and found traces of “dangerous heavy metals” in all of them.

Researchers found the dark chocolate bars contained cadmium and lead—two heavy metals linked to a host of health problems in children and adults.

Long-term exposure to even small amounts of heavy metals can lead to a variety of health problems and poses the greatest risk for pregnant people and young children because the metals can cause developmental problems, affect brain development, and lead to lower IQ, according to Tunde Akinleye, the Consumer Report food safety researcher who led the study.

“But there are risks for people of any age,” Akinleye said. “Frequent exposure to lead in adults, for example, can lead to nervous system problems, hypertension, immune system suppression, kidney damage, and reproductive issues.”

For the study, researchers tested a mix of brands, including smaller ones such as Alter Eco and Mast, and more familiar ones, like Dove and Ghirardelli.

For 23 of the bars, eating just one ounce per day would put an adult over a level that public health authorities say may be harmful for at least one of those heavy metals.

While most of the chocolate bars in CR’s tests had concerning levels of lead, cadmium, or both, five of them were relatively low in both.

“That shows it’s possible for companies to make products with lower amounts of heavy metals—and for consumers to find safer products that they enjoy,” Akinleye said.

Consumer Reports used California’s maximum allowable dose level (MADL) for lead (0.5 micrograms) and cadmium (4.1mcg) because there are no federal limits for the amount of lead and cadmium most foods can contain. The organization said it chose California’s dose level because it is the most protective available.

Shown below are the percentages of the MADL supplied in an ounce of each chocolate:

Safer choices

Brand Product Name Lead Amount Cadmium Amount Mast Organic Dark Chocolate

80% Cocoa 14% 40% Taza Chocolate Organic Deliciously Dark Chocolate

70% Cacao 33% 74% Chirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate

86% Cacao 36% 39% Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate Twilight Delight

72% Cacao 61% 96% Valrhona Abinao Dark Chocolate

85% Cacao 63% 73%

High in cadmium

Brand Product Name Lead Amount Cadmium Amount Beyond Good Organic Pure Dark Chocolate

70% Cocoa 42% 112% Beyond Good Organic Pure Dark Chocolate

80% Cocoa 42% 138% Equal Exchange Organic Extra Dark Chocolate

80% Cacao 45% 120% Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate

70% Cocoa 48% 116% Scharffen Berger Extra Dark Chocolate

82% Cacao 49% 136% Alter Eco Organic Dark Chocolate Classic Blackout

85% Cacao 49% 204% Pascha Organic Very Dark Dark Chocolate

85% Cacao 68% 253% Dove Promises Deeper Dark Chocolate

70% Cacao 74% 112%

High in Lead

Brand Product Name Lead Amount Cadmium Amount Tony’s Chocolonely Dark Chocolate

70% Cocoa 134% 28% Lily’s Extra Dark Chocolate

70% Cocoa 144% 42% Godiva Signature Dark Chocolate

72% Cacao 146% 25% Chocolove Strong Dark Chocolate

70% Cocoa 152% 60% Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate

85% Cocoa 166% 80% Endangered Species Bold + Silky Dark Chocolate

72% Cocoa 181% 31% Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate

72% Cacao 192% 36% Hu Organic Simple Dark Chocolate

70% Cacao 210% 56% Chocolove Extreme Dark Chocolate

88% Cocoa 240% 83% Hershey’s Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate 265% 30%

High in both lead and cadmium

Brand Product Name Lead Amount Cadmium Amount Theo Organic Pure Dark

70% Cocoa 120% 142% Trader Joe’s The Dark Chocolate Lover’s Chocolate

85% Cacao 127% 229% Theo Organic Extra Dark Pure Dark Chocolate

85% Cocoa 140% 189% Lily’s Extremely Dark Chocolate

85% Cocoa 143% 101% Green & Black’s Organic Dark Chocolate

70% Cacao 143% 181%

While the report showed some products with relatively high levels of heavy metals, dark chocolate is widely known for its potential health benefits, thanks to studies that suggest its rich supply of antioxidants may improve heart health and other conditions. Dark chocolate also contains a lower level of sugar.