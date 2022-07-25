TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dallas police confirmed a woman was shot by officers after pulling a gun and starting to shoot inside Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday.

NBC 5 reports no other injuries have been reported.

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said the woman was dropped off just before 11 a.m. central time.

The chief of police said the woman went into a restroom and changed clothes. She was wearing a hoody when she pulled out a gun and fired several shots, most directed toward the ceiling.

NBC 5 reports officers inside the airport confronted her and shot her in her lower extremities.

The woman was taken to a hospital and her condition is unknown.

There is currently no information on what led to the shooting.

Chief of Police Max Geron tweeted he was evacuated out of Love Field airport and was safe with his family.

Dallas police tweeted that the terminal is secure. There is currently a ground stop at the airport.

In a video provided by TMX, passengers can be seen taking cover. Twitter user Johnny Mojica posted the video, saying a group of people were running and yelling “run.”