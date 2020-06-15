‘Those cows had sentimental value’: Dairy farmer loses 59 cows in barn fire

TROY, Penn. (CNN/WNEP) — Fire crews responded to a large barn fire in Pennsylvania Thursday that took two hours to put out and killed 59 cows.

Dairy farmer Kris Wright says it’s been a rough few days for his family.

“I lost, to me, the connection to my cows,” Wright said. “The barn can be replaced and everything, but those cows had sentimental value.”

Wright said he may give up dairy farming because of the damage done to his barn and live stock.

“We’ve been focusing on the cleanup, trying to take a minute and not make any quick decisions and think things through and what happens next is going to depend on a lot of things,” he said.

Wright has been farming since high school and this is one of the toughest challenges he has faced as a farmer. He does say the support from his local community has been overwhelming, however.

“I was on that end of the barn most of the time and I heard that they my neighbors loading heifers on the other end and I knew nothing about it and even our local feed company had gates here to help load,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.