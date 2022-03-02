DA: Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez shot at man suspected of molesting relative

Cain Velasquez celebrates after defeating Travis Browne during their heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 200, Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was charged for shooting a man in an attempt to murder someone else who was charged with molesting Velasquez’s relative, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office.

“Velasquez, 39, fired a handgun multiple times into a truck carrying Harry Goularte, 43, and two older relatives and rammed the truck with his truck,” a news release states. “Goularte’s male relative, 63, was struck once, but expected to survive.”

“The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen stated in the news release. “This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family.”

Goularte is facing felony child molestation charges.

“He was arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court on February 25,” the news release states. “A judge released him from custody without bail over the District Attorney’s objections. He was released under the conditions that he stay in home detention in Morgan Hill, stay 100 yards away from any child under 14, and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. Goularte was on his way to get the monitor when Cain attacked.”

Goularte was uninjured in the incident, which began in Morgan Hill at 3 p.m. Monday and concluded in San Jose after an 11-mile high-speed chase, at the climax of which “Velasquez rammed his truck into the Silverado and fired multiple rounds with his registered .40 handgun.”

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, Goularte was arrested after deputies say he sexually assaulted a four-year-old child.

According to ESPN, Velasquez has a UFC record of 14-3. Velasquez won his first nine fights before defeating Brock Lesnar for the UFC heavyweight championship in October 2010. Velasquez lost the title to Junior dos Santos in November 2011, but beat dos Santos to win the championship for a second time in December 2012.

Velasquez’s last UFC appearance was a loss to current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in February 2019.