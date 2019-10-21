DA: Brothers saved meth equipment in fire, left grandmother to die

National

by: George Stockburger, WETM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, N .Y. (WETM) – New revelations in a disturbing case out of upstate New York have led to new charges against two brothers.

Second-degree murder charges against Jarrett and Justin Gause have been changed to manslaughter. The brothers allegedly saved their meth equipment from a May fire but left their 82-year-old grandmother Gladys Ann Willow inside the home.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker tells WFLA’s sister station WETM that after Jarrett and Justin removed their equipment from the home, they went for cigarettes and did not report the fire.

Both brothers are also facing multiple reckless endangerment charges for every firefighter who responded, as well as tampering with evidence.

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss