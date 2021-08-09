D.C. police officers under investigation after video shows officer punch suspect repeatedly during pat down

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA/NBC) — Three D.C. police officers are under criminal investigation after a video circulated online of an officer repeatedly punching a suspect in the face.

NBC 4 Washington reported three officers had their powers revoked and put on non-contact status. One officer repeatedly punched the man who they said had an illegal gun while two others were seen on video.

Chief of Police Robert Contee said the officers saw the suspect engage in a drug exchange and patted him down, finding an illegal gun.

None of the officers or the suspect will be identified at the moment, according to the chief. The case is being handed to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and is also being investigated by MPD internal affairs.