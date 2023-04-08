SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Award-winning cyclist Ethan Boyes died after being struck by a car at a national park in San Francisco, the U.S. Park Police said Saturday.

The athlete was hit while riding his bike Tuesday afternoon around Presidio, a historic park south of the Golden Gate Bridge, authorities said. Boyes was taken to a hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead. He was 44 years old.

The driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the agency said.

Boyes had a storied career that included an age-group record in a 1,000-meter time trial in 2015. He was a 10-time national champion.

“Beyond Ethan’s athletic achievements, he was an upstanding member of the American track cycling community,” USA Cycling said in a statement. “His loss will be felt at local, regional, national, and world events for years, as he brought a mixture of competition and friendliness to every race.”

The U.S. Park Police did not share further details about the fatal collision.

“Crash investigations are complex and require an analysis of a large amount of evidence and data,” the agency said in a statement. “USPP detectives work in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office as the investigation progresses.”

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition released a statement Friday remembering Boyes as a “beloved figure in San Francisco cycling.”

“One traffic fatality is one too many,” the group said.