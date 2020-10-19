CVS wants to hire 15K employees to prepare for expected rise in COVID-19, flu cases

(NBC) – CVS wants to hire 15,000 workers to help prepare for an expected rise in COVID-19 and flu cases this fall and winter.

More than two-thirds of those will be full and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians, who can dispense medication and administer COVID tests.

The larger workforce could also help CVS prepare for the eventual rollout of a vaccine.

CVS says it’s hired about 76,000 full, part-time and temporary workers since March, and has more than 4,000 drive-thru testing sites.

Last week the defense department announced CVS and Walgreens will give COVID-19 vaccines to people in long-term care facilities nationwide once a vaccine is available.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: