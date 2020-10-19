CVS wants to hire 15K employees to prepare for expected rise in COVID-19, flu cases

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – CVS wants to hire 15,000 workers to help prepare for an expected rise in COVID-19 and flu cases this fall and winter.

More than two-thirds of those will be full and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians, who can dispense medication and administer COVID tests.

The larger workforce could also help CVS prepare for the eventual rollout of a vaccine.

CVS says it’s hired about 76,000 full, part-time and temporary workers since March, and has more than 4,000 drive-thru testing sites.

Last week the defense department announced CVS and Walgreens will give COVID-19 vaccines to people in long-term care facilities nationwide once a vaccine is available.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss