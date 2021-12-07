Cutout tree stolen from United Way returned by regretful ‘idiots’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WNKY) – A United Way office in southern Kentucky is celebrating the return of a stolen item, and those responsible have made it clear that they regret their actions.

Early Saturday morning, an 8-foot tree display promoting United Way of Southern Kentucky’s 211 service was stolen by five unknown individuals. As of Tuesday morning, the tree was returned to its rightful home.

Included was a note that reads “Dear United Way, we first would like to say we are truly sorry. This was a very immature decision, and we wish we could take it back. Here, we have returned the tree and we wish you all the best. Sincerely, Idiots.”

211 is a 24/7 call center that allows people to call with any need they may have, which is why Elizabeth Newbould is thrilled to see the tree returned.

“We all make dumb decisions in our lives, and we all have to fess up and own up to them,” Newbould with the United Way of Southern Kentucky said. “We’re just glad that they decided to turn what could have been a sad situation having to turn and replace the tree last minute into a good one with it being back here to let people know about 211.”

On Wednesday morning, United Way will work to get the tree back in the ground, and they’ll be dressing it with lights and ornaments. They say they are looking for volunteers which may be a great opportunity for those self-proclaimed “Idiots” to give back once again.