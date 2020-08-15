Cuomo: State of NY to provide help for annual 9/11 tribute

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Plans are officially back on for the 9/11 “Tribute in Light” memorial just one day after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the light display over concerns about coronavirus and the health of work crews.

The memorial is created by 88 searchlights to represent the Twin Towers in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

In a tweet from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, he said the state will help provide health personnel and supervision so that the 9/11 tribute can go on safely.

NYS will provide health personnel & supervision so that @Sept11Memorial can mount the Tribute in Light safely.



I am glad that we can continue this powerful tribute to those we lost on 9/11 and to the heroism of all New Yorkers.



We will #NeverForget. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 15, 2020

“Honoring our 9/11 heroes is a cherished tradition,” Cuomo tweeted. “The twin towers of light signify hope, resiliency, promise and are a visual representation of #NewYorkTough.”

New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg expressed his gratitude Saturday that the tradition will be continued despite initial setbacks from the pandemic.

The 9/11 "Tribute in Light” will always be a beacon of the resilience and hope of this great city. I’m glad we will continue this tradition and remind the world of NY’s strength. Thank you to @NYGovCuomo for providing personnel and joining us to ensure the lights shine on. pic.twitter.com/n9itEyc2Yr — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) August 15, 2020

“This year, its message of hope, endurance and resilience are more important than ever,” Alice Greenwald, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, said in a statement.

Greenwald thanked former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Cuomo and the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation “for their assistance in offsetting the increased costs associated with the health and safety considerations around the tribute this year.”

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation recently decided to hold an alternative 9/11 Never Forget ceremony after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum announced family members won’t read the names of the nearly 3,000 victims this year because of the pandemic.

The foundation’s tribute will be held just south of the memorial plaza and relatives will read the victims’ names, with mask-wearing enforced and podiums being sanitized after each speaker.

