Cruise lines to suspend sailing from U.S. ports until end of October

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced Wednesday cruise lines will extend the suspension of sailing until October 31.

“Despite the valuable alignment between CLIA’s previous voluntary suspension to 15 September and the CDC’s current No-Sail Order date of 30 September, we believe it is prudent at this time to voluntarily extend the suspension of U.S. ocean-going cruise operations to 31 October,” the CLIA said in a statement. “This is a difficult decision as we recognize the crushing impact that this pandemic has had on our community and every other industry. However, we believe this proactive action further demonstrates the cruise industry’s commitment to public health and willingness to voluntarily suspend operations in the interest of public health and safety, as has occurred twice prior.”

A no sail order was initially put into effect on March 13 by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, that order was extended and is set to expire on Sept. 30.

According to the CLIA, for every day of the suspension of U.S. cruise operations results in a loss of up to $110 million and 800 direct and indirect American jobs. The impact of the suspension is affects states such as Florida, Texas, Alaska, Washington, New York and California.

Royal Caribbean also announced additional sailing suspensions.

All European and transatlantic sailings have been suspended through the end of November. Odyssey of the Seas sailings from Nov. 5, 2020, through April 17, 2021, will be canceled. The Jewel of the Seas cruise on Feb. 14, 2021, has also been canceled.

The following Spectrum of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, and Voyager of the Seas sailings have now been canceled:

Spectrum of the Seas sailings through Sept. 13, 2020

Quantum of the Seas sailings through Sept. 13, 2020, and Oct. 7, 2020, through Oct. 28, 2020, sailings

Voyager of the Seas sailings through Sept. 30, 2020

