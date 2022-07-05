(NBC News Channel) — At least two police officers were injured when shots were fired during a July 4th concert and fireworks show in Philadelphia.

Authorities say gunfire rang out just before 10 p.m. near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

People were seen fleeing the area as police gave instructions to shelter in place.

Two officers were struck by gunfire during the incident. One sustained a graze wound to the head and the other a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment and have been released.

So far, there have been no reports of any civilian injuries.

No arrests have been made.