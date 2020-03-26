Crocs announces ‘Free Pair for Healthcare’ program

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Heroes on the frontlines in the battle against coronavirus can get a free pair of shoes from Crocs.

It’s a new program called “A Free Pair for Healthcare.”

Individual healthcare workers can go to Crocs.com to place their free order of classic Crocs or Crocs at work. Shipping is free too.

The website opens for requests each day at noon EST. It will stay open until that day’s allotment has been fulfilled and then reopens the next day at noon.

Crocs is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program"

'Eat Right' helps fuel the front lines

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Eat Right' helps fuel the front lines"

Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday"

Hillsborough curfew & stay-at-home order: What does it mean?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew & stay-at-home order: What does it mean?"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

What businesses are essential

Thumbnail for the video titled "What businesses are essential"

Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder-For-Hire: Joe Exotic's arrest in plot to kill"

students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "students across Hillsborough County are receiving school supplies thanks to the Hillsborough Education Foundation"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay look to stimulus bill to survive"

American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad

Thumbnail for the video titled "American stranded in Cuba as COVID-19 problems continue to climb for U.S. citizens abroad"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss