Crocs announces ‘Free Pair for Healthcare’ program

(CNN) – Heroes on the frontlines in the battle against coronavirus can get a free pair of shoes from Crocs.

It’s a new program called “A Free Pair for Healthcare.”

Individual healthcare workers can go to Crocs.com to place their free order of classic Crocs or Crocs at work. Shipping is free too.

Now and always, we need to take care of each other. Sending love to you, #CrocNation 💚 And sending free shoes to our frontline heroes in healthcare. Visit https://t.co/xNp6I2aRd8 to request your pair. #CrocsCares pic.twitter.com/G4fyLe0kQq — Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) March 25, 2020

The website opens for requests each day at noon EST. It will stay open until that day’s allotment has been fulfilled and then reopens the next day at noon.

Crocs is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.

LATEST STORIES: