‘Critically missing’ teen believed to be traveling to Florida, authorities say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in finding a “critically missing” 13-year-old girl.

Authorities said Rylie Secrest vanished from her home in Roosevelt, Utah the morning of March 8. She has never gone missing before.

Police in Utah said they believe Secrest may have left with an unknown adult male. The two may have traveled to Florida or Washington state. Officers did not immediately identify a suspect or vehicle information.

Rylie is described as being 5’3” tall and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has hazel eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information on Secrest’s whereabouts is asked to call the Roosevelt Police Department at 1-435-722-2330 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, (1-800-843-5678).

For additional photos and information on Secrest, click here.

