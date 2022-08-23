ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Both Democratic candidates for governor kicked off on primary election day by casting their ballots Tuesday morning.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried submitted her vote in Tallahassee. Charlie Crist filled out his ballot a polling location in St. Petersburg.

“So much is at stake in this election,” Crist said before heading inside.

“Our democracy is on the line,” Fried said from the Panhandle.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November election.

During each of their respective campaigns, Fried and Crist have addressed issues they believe are top of mind for voters.

Both agreed to protect women’s right to choose.

“Vote for a democratic pro-choice female at the top of the ticket, and they won’t be doing that if I’m not the candidate,” the agriculture commissioner said,

“You deserve someone who has your back, somebody who will lower property insurance rates, someone who will make Florida affordable again,” Crist said. “It’s next to impossible to buy a house in Florida unless you’re a millionaire or billionaire, and most of us aren’t.”

Each emphasized their beliefs that DeSantis should not spend another term in office.

“Governor DeSantis has really been tough on an awful lot of people, LGBTQ children, African American voters and exercising their right to vote and senior citizens who like to vote by mail, making it more difficult for them to vote,” Crist said.

“Everything from him taking away our access to the polls, to making it hard for people to protest and rally, banning books, going after school board members, going after Andrew Warren two weeks ago,” Fried said. “As far as we know, he’s going to be pushing for an all out abortion ban and open carry here in the state of Florida.”

Polling locations opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Voters in line at their assigned polling location by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.