(WFLA) — Two firefighters were rescued from a collapsed building in Detroit Thursday afternoon, according to reports.

WDIV reported that the fire started around 1:30 p.m. Shortly after firefighters made their way inside the vacant building to put out the flames, it collapsed.

Five firefighters were able to escape the wreckage mostly unharmed, but three of the five firefighters were transported to area hospitals out of precaution, WDIV reported.

Two other firefighters were initially trapped in the wreckage but were both rescued. Local officials told the news outlet the second trapped firefighter was underneath approximately a foot and a half of plaster and/or wood before they were pulled to safety.

