Crews blow up massive boulder on California highway

The Latest – Friday, March 4

9:35 a.m.

Holes have been drilled into the boulder blocking Highway 50 and crews are now packing it with explosives.

Caltrans does not have an exact time when the explosion will happen but does say it will take place sometime Friday morning.

Crews are packing the explosives into the giant boulder in the middle of Hwy 50 in Echo Summit. The explosion is set to take place some time this morning. @CaltransDist3 pic.twitter.com/27ETcvRSPY — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) March 4, 2022

6:50 a.m.

Both directions of Highway 50 are still shut down at Echo Summit due to the rockslide.

Caltrans said Friday morning there is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

Eastbound traffic is being held at Sly Park Road, while westbound traffic is held at Highway 89.

Caltrans will drill holes into the rocks and use explosives to break them up Friday morning. Officials said crews will also need to repair a guard rail.

Snow is coming down as @CaltransDist3 crews drill holes into the giant boulder blocking both sides of Hwy 50 in Echo Summit. They plan to detonate the huge rock into smaller pieces later before removing debris from the roadway. ❄️ 🪨 pic.twitter.com/qIIO4lGCJk — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) March 4, 2022

Caltrans has warned drivers who are on their way to the mountains to avoid backroads as a snowstorm moves in Friday. As a result of the rockslide and snow, everyone heading to the Sierra should give themselves at least an extra hour of driving time, Caltrans said.

According to Caltrans, suggested alternate routes to and from South Lake Tahoe and Nevada are:

From Sacramento to Nevada : From Highway 50 take the Power Inn Road Exit to State Route 16 east, to State Route 49 south, to State Route 88 east, then to State Route 89 north.

: From Highway 50 take the Power Inn Road Exit to State Route 16 east, to State Route 49 south, to State Route 88 east, then to State Route 89 north. From Placerville to Nevada: From Highway 50 take State Route 49 south to State Route 88 east, then to State Route 89 north into South Lake Tahoe.

From Highway 50 take State Route 49 south to State Route 88 east, then to State Route 89 north into South Lake Tahoe. From the East Bay to Nevada : Take State Route 88 east in Stockton to State Route 88 south, then to State Route 89 north into South Lake Tahoe.

: Take State Route 88 east in Stockton to State Route 88 south, then to State Route 89 north into South Lake Tahoe. From Reno/Carson City to the Sacramento area : Take Nevada State Route 88 south to California State Route 88 west, then onto State Route 88 to Highway 50 into Placerville. Or take State Route 49 north to State Route 16 west, then to Highway 50 west toward El Dorado Hills/Folsom.

: Take Nevada State Route 88 south to California State Route 88 west, then onto State Route 88 to Highway 50 into Placerville. Or take State Route 49 north to State Route 16 west, then to Highway 50 west toward El Dorado Hills/Folsom. From South Lake Tahoe to the Sacramento area: Take State Route 89 to State Route 88 west, then take State Route 49 north to Highway 50 into Placerville or take State Route 49 north to State Route 16 west, then to Highway 50 west toward El Dorado Hills/Folsom.

People who are going through Stockton can exit State Route 99 to eastbound State Route 88, before continuing on to State Route 88/49. In Jackson, turn left to continue on State Route 88 east. At State Route 89, turn left heading north and follow it to Highway 50 into South Lake Tahoe.

Original story below:

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said Highway 50 at Echo Summit is currently closed due to a rockslide.

Both directions of the highway are shut down, and eastbound traffic is being held at Sly Park Road. According to Caltrans, the highway is expected to be closed for the rest of the night.

Photos of the scene show the rockslide covering the roadway, with one large rock right in the center of the highway.

Caltrans said they plan to drill holes into the big rock and the others. They will then wait until there is daylight to use explosives to break them up.

(Courtesy: Caltrans)

(Courtesy: Caltrans)



(Courtesy: California Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy: California Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy: California Highway Patrol)

Drivers should use Interstate 80 or state routes 89, 99 and 49.

Crews hope to have Highway 50 back open by Friday afternoon.