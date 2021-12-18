Crews battle massive fire at QVC Distribution Center

by: Antoinette Ramseur

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews in North Carolina are battling a massive fire at the QVC Distribution Center located on QVC Boulevard, off Highway 64 in Rocky Mount.

Officials have not released much information at this point and have not said if there are any injuries.

Reports across social media say the majority of the building is involved and flames could be seen from far away.

According to a Facebook post from the Rocky Mount area Chamber of Commerce, up to 2,500 families will be affected by this fire.

