Crew of next SpaceX Dragon Capsule mission prepares for upcoming launch

(WFLA/NBC) – The SpaceX crew headed to the International Space Station says they are ready for the weekend’s scheduled launch.

The crew of three Americans and one Japanese arrived at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of Saturday’s launch.

They’ve named their SpaceX Dragon capsule “Resilience,” given all the challenges of 2020.

The crew is made up of NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and astronaut Soichi Noguchi. They will join two Russians and one American who arrived at the space station in October from Kazakhstan.

“It’s pretty amazing. We’ve been here less than 24 hours and in that time we have seen our rocket, we’ve seen our space vehicle Resilience… and we’ve seen our spacesuits. So for an astronaut that’s considered a pretty good day,” said Hopkins.

“As a crew we are ready. We are ready for this launch. We are ready for the six months of work that’s waiting for us on board the International Space Station and we are ready for the return.”

They will remain in orbit until spring, when their replacements arrive aboard another SpaceX Dragon capsule.

