Cream of Wheat reviewing black mascot on packaging following other mascot changes

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Cream of Wheat is the latest major food brand to announce a review of its controversial logo.

The move comes amid the grown global Black Lives Matter movement.

B&G Foods, the owner of Cream of Wheat, says their packaging features the image of a black Chicago chef named Frank L. White.

That replaced an earlier mascot named Rastus who scholars say was a racist caricature in early Cream of Wheat ads, Rastus was portrayed as a former slave who spoke broken English.

In a statement to CNN, B&G Foods said they do not want their brands inadvertently contributing to systemic racism.

The company says it stands unequivocally against prejudice and injustice of any kind.

Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup is also considering a change. Conagra Brands, which makes Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, said its female-shaped bottles are intended to evoke a “loving grandmother.” But the company said it can understand that the packaging could be misinterpreted. Critics have long claimed the bottle’s design is rooted in the “mammy” stereotype of black women.

The move comes in the wake of the killing of George Floyd while in police custody as well as changes to brands such as Uncle Ben and Aunt Jemima.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss