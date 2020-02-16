Crash kills 2 Kentucky moms and their daughters on way to volleyball tournament

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the four people killed in an eastern Missouri crash as two Kentucky mothers and their 12-year-old daughters who were on their way to a volleyball tournament.

The head-on crash Friday morning near Lake Saint Louis killed Carrie McCaw, 44, and her daughter, 12-year-old Kacey McCaw, and Lesley Prather, 44, and her daughter, 12-year-old Rhyan Prather, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Saturday.

The four were on their way to a weekend club volleyball tournament in Kansas City when their minivan was hit head-on by a pickup truck on Interstate 64, investigators said. All four were from Louisville, Kentucky. Authorities said the crash happened around 11 a.m. when the eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and struck the minivan and another car.

The pickup driver suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said. Thompson said two people in the car that was hit suffered no serious injuries.

Lake St. Louis, in St. Charles County, is about 40 miles west of St. Louis.

