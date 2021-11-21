‘Crack open the cheer’: Budweiser unveils its 2021 holiday cans

by: Monica Ryan,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Budweiser is known for its iconic Clydesdales, but this year it’s turning to ‘pups’ for its upcoming holiday marketing featuring the winner of the company’s Pupweiser contest.

Budweiser said Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Ohio, won the nationwide search to be featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans this holiday season.

If you missed the chance to feature your pup on a can, Budweiser says you can still upload your favorite pup pictures for a taste of the grand prize. You can even preview other entries on the promotional website.

Budweiser says it’s already looking for next year’s winner. Enter your dog by sending in a picture of your furry friend to the company’s Facebook or Instagram page. You can also tweet the picture to them by using #PupweiserContest.

