WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Drivers need to use caution on US 52 in Winston-Salem.

According to Winston-Salem, a tractor-trailer was carrying the cows and overturned on US 52 at Interstate 40.

Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted about detour information and reiterated that drivers should use caution due to the wandering cows.

Firefighters on scene don’t know exactly how the crash happened, and they don’t have an exact number of how many cows could be loose.

The roadway could be closed for several more hours as they upright the tractor-trailer, wrangle the cows and clear any additional accidents.

Use caution driving on the highway, and call (336) 773-8800 if you see any roaming cattle in the area.