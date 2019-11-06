Coworkers buy car for woman walking 12 miles home from work

GREER, S.C. (AP) — Coworkers of a woman left walking 12 miles home from work after her car broke down have helped buy her a new vehicle.

Josh Lewis and his boss noticed 60-year-old Darlene Quinn on foot several times as they drove home from FedEx near Greer, Lewis said.

They began offering Quinn rides, and she told them her car broke down three months ago and she couldn’t afford to fix it, Lewis told The Greenville News.

Quinn told them she had someone to drive her to work, but that she had to walk home.

Lewis created a GoFundMe page and 100 coworkers and strangers donated enough to buy Quinn a car.

They gave the car to Quinn last month and Lewis videotaped it so all of the people who donated could watch.

“We’re going to give you that car because we love you and you’re awesome,” Lewis tells Quinn in the video.

“You’re going to make me cry,” Quinn responds.

Quinn told the newspaper she didn’t want to talk publicly about the gift, but she said Lewis could speak on her behalf.