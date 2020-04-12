Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

COVID-19 nurse sleeps in van at hospital to keep her family safe

National

by: Border Report

Posted: / Updated:

Silvia Rosas Saucedo is a nurse with Tijuana’s General Hospital. Instead of heading home after work, she has decided to sleep in her car just outside the hospital rather than going home and possibly expose her family to COVID-19.

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Silvia Rosas Saucedo works as an internal medicine nurse in Tijuana, Mexico’s General Hospital.

She has turned her van into a small hotel room as a way to avoid possibly contaminating her family.

“My job is to offer quality care, attention and the best service to our patients and you may think this isn’t serious or real, but people are getting sick, getting this virus and I don’t want any member of my family to catch it because of me,” said Rosas.

Rosas says she spoke with her family about this and discussed the risks, that’s when she decided to start parking her van on the hospital’s lot instead of going home.

“We get all my uniforms for the week, my shoes, blankets, everything I might need, we even removed one of the seats inside the van so we could fit a mattress in there,” said Rosas.

“Yes, I’m afraid all the time, I don’t even know if I might have the virus because the first few weeks symptoms may not even show, after two weeks you would start showing symptoms, in all honesty, we don’t know if we have it.”

Rosas says she’ll continue doing this until the coronavirus is controlled.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers"

Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home"

Metropolitan Ministries adapts to still serves Easter meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries adapts to still serves Easter meals"

Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber is distributing millions of masks to drivers"

First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First COVID-19 patient in Pasco County finally tests negative for virus"

Saturday Evening Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saturday Evening Weather Update"

Managing stress and headaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Managing stress and headaches"

Feeding Tampa Bay starts 2 drive-through grocery sites amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay starts 2 drive-through grocery sites amid coronavirus crisis"

Gov. DeSantis Saturday coronavirus news conference with FDOT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis Saturday coronavirus news conference with FDOT"

Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus"

Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor, doctor warn against Easter gatherings"

AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "AdventHealth gives hero's sendoff to former coronavirus patient"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss