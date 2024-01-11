TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman shared on TikTok that her and her fiancé’s wedding day flight was canceled after Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners were grounded.

“So we are flying to our wedding tomorrow morning, and United just told us that our flight is canceled,” Emma Degerstedt explained in a TikTok video on Tuesday.

On Saturday, federal officials ordered the immediate grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage, the Associated Press reported.

Degerstedt said she began to search for other options after learning that her flight was canceled. She found three last-minute flights that were “not ideal” but could work. When she clicked on the option to book the flight, Degerstedt found that it was on standby, with no guarantee of getting on the flight.

“When people told me that things were going to go wrong the week of your wedding, I thought the florist would forget and we wouldn’t have flowers at our wedding, like things I could manage,” Degerstedt said. “Not that like we wouldn’t get there for our wedding. United, help.”

Commenters didn’t have much sympathy for the couple. Many said that flying out the day before the wedding was a mistake.

“Someone messed up by telling you to fly out the day before your wedding, especially in the middle of winter,” a person commented.

Degerstedt posted a follow-up video explaining why her flight was canceled. “Remember that Alaska Airlines flight where the door fell off? That was our plane. A Boeing MAX 9. It was recalled because doors are flying off,” she said. “I was like how many planes of these are in existence that just got recalled? Like, do we have to call everyone coming to our wedding and warn them about their flight? Oh no no, there’s only 80 of them, and we happen to be on one of the 80 United Boeing MAX 9 planes in the entire United States.”

The next morning, Degerstedt said the couple made it on a new flight. “DIFFERENT AIRLINE TO A DIFFERENT AIRPORT BUT WE ARE EN ROUTE,” the video caption said.