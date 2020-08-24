Couple weds at nursing home to include grandfather

(CNN) – A North Carolina bride and groom were unsure if their wedding ceremony would even happen due to the coronavirus pandemic, and if a very important person in their lives, the bride’s grandfather would be able to attend due to restrictions.

But the staff at the grandfather’s assisted-living facility invited them to get married in the facility’s courtyard.

“It was so much more special than I could ever image,” the bride, Brittany Feldman said.

Feldman was just 7 years old when her grandfather, Leroy Griffg was in an accident that took his wife’s life and left him in a wheelchair.

“Said, ‘Paw Paw I’m going to be your nurse. If you need anything I’ll be here for you,'” she said.

She did everything she could for him. He told her he would never forget that and he never did, even as his memory faded.

When Brittany got engaged to Josh Feldman a year and a half ago they knew the chances of her grandfather attending their dream wedding were slim.

Then when COVID-19 shut down nursing homes, they thought that chance was gone, until they found a possibility that meant the small wedding party had to wait in the parking lot.

“It was a no barrier,” the groom, Josh said.

“We didn’t want him to miss out on this,” Brittany said.

Brittany told her 95-year-old grandfather about the opportunity.

“He just cried and said, ‘I’m the happiest man in the whole world.”

The couple said he cried at the wedding too.

“During it, I would look over to him and like little wave and to see him wave back,” Brittany said.

In the fading hours of a long day, in a ceremony that began with hand sanitizer and ended with a tongue and cheek kiss with masked faces, Josh and Brittany celebrated a wedding under strange circumstances, but perfect because of the people present.

The couple kept a teddy bear because they were not allowed to come close to her grandfather. Every time they wanted to hug him, they hugged the bear instead.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: