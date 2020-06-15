Couple separated by coronavirus reunites for 70th anniversary

(NBC) – A couple in Colorado was reunited to celebrate their 70th anniversary after being separated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebration came together thanks to the help of staff at a nursing home.

“We are waiting for the woman of his dreams to come and visit, so he can celebrate his 70th anniversary.”

“Oh yeah, I’m very anxious,” said Jack Schlieker.

“He’s waiting, anticipating her arrival, because he hasn’t seen her for six weeks.”

“Waiting for my wife to show up for the reunion dinner. We have the gourmet restaurant we go to. It’s called Perkins,” Schlieker said.

A staff member at the nursing home said every resident has a guarding angel and a guardian angel named Lydia set up the Schlieker’s reunion.

“When he arrived he said my goal is to make it to my 70th anniversary and he did it,” a staff member said.

“It’s been so long. My wife is a very beautiful lady. She is a very good Christian,” Schlieker said.

“Oh, it was a wonderful feeling. It was so good to see him again. I feel alone. I feel lonely. I really have missed having him there,” Virginia Schlieker said.