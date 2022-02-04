Couple rescued nearly 2 months after heavy snow trapped them in California cabin

National

by: Chantal Da Silva

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — A couple that had been “snowed in” a Northern California cabin since early December was rescued by helicopter on Tuesday after a nearly two-month ordeal, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air operations received a call from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requesting help rescuing the pair and their pet dog after they started running out of supplies.

The couple had been stuck indoors since Dec. 6 after downed trees and heavy snow kept them locked in, according to the state agency.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss