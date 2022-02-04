(NBC News) — A couple that had been “snowed in” a Northern California cabin since early December was rescued by helicopter on Tuesday after a nearly two-month ordeal, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air operations received a call from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requesting help rescuing the pair and their pet dog after they started running out of supplies.

The couple had been stuck indoors since Dec. 6 after downed trees and heavy snow kept them locked in, according to the state agency.

