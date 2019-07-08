Couple implanted with wrong embryo, due to IVF mix-up

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – A New York couple is suing a California fertility clinic after a woman gave birth to babies that were not hers.

The mother, who is Asian, gave birth to two non-Asian babies, and each child was a genetic match to a different couple that was also a client at CHA Fertility based out of Los Angeles.

The Asian couple was then forced to give up the babies to their true genetic parents.

The lawsuit states after having trouble conceiving a child, they decided to try to have a child through IVF with CHA Fertility.

The couple says they spent $100,000 on the IVF procedures, travel expenses, and other costs.

The couple still does not know what happened to their two embryos that were supposed to be transferred.

The lawsuit says the couple suffered physical and emotional harm and accuses the defendants of medical malpractice, negligence and 14 other counts.

The lawsuit states in early 2018, CHA Fertility collected sperm and eggs from the couple and then formed five embryos, four of which were female.

CHA Fertility has not commented.