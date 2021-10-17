Couple celebrates 71st wedding anniversary in same diner where they met

(NBC) – A couple in Alabama celebrated more than seven decades together as husband and wife.

Troy and Melma Curry celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary together. And to commemorate the day, they dined at the place where they first met.

The lovebirds first laid eyes on each other at Price Diner in Pinson, Alabama.

Their daughter, Darby, and some friends joined them on their date. Darby says she hopes the diner jogs her mom’s memory, who suffers from dementia.

But despite it all, it doesn’t stop the Currys from forgetting the love between them.

The owner of Price Diner says he was excited to help them celebrate their special day.

“Last week, I heard they were having an anniversary and they wanted to come back down here and I was just like so overwhelmed that they would come here and spend their 71st wedding anniversary at the store where they first met,” said owner Kevin Nelson.

The Currys did share some advice on how to keep the love going for so long. The first is communication and the second is not to believe in divorce.