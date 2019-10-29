LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Country singer Ned LeDoux’s 2-year-old daughter dies after choking

National

by: WGN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WGN Staff

TAMPA (WGN) – Country singer Ned LeDoux and his wife are mourning the loss of their daughter.

LeDoux said on Facebook that his two-year-old daughter Haven died in a “tragic choking accident” at their home on October 20. He said that he and his wife, Morgan, are in mourning, and asked for privacy.

LeDoux and his wife and their older son Bronson live in northeast Kansas.

Haven turned two less than six months ago, right before LeDoux started his tour.

LeDoux is the son of a former rodeo cowboy and singer, Chris LeDoux, who died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 56, and was known for being a major influence on country icon Garth Brooks.

Ned played as a drummer in his dad’s band and debuted as a solo artist at the famous Ryman Auditorium in 2017.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss