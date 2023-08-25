TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign saw an opportunity and took it. Almost immediately after the former president got his mugshot taken on Thursday, it appeared on just about every kind of merchandise you can imagine.

The items range from koozies to bumper stickers and they all feature that memorable mug of the former president.

One of Trump’s GOP presidential primary opponents, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been doing fundraising of his own. DeSantis spent the end of the week in Iowa following Wednesday night’s debate that Trump skipped out on.

Gov. DeSantis was asked Thursday about the split screen of him at the Field of Dreams in Iowa and former President Donald Trump being arrested in Georgia. The Florida governor quipped, “Well, I’m glad I’m at the Field of Dreams.”