Costco stops selling half-sheet cakes during pandemic

(CNN) – The coronavirus pandemic is causing a lot of turmoil in the retail industry and the latest victim is Costco’s famous sheet cakes.
The Big Box Membership Club has eliminated teh iconic half-sheet cakes that have been the centerpiece of many graduation and birthday parties.
Over the past month, Costco quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes in its US stores and started pointing customers toward its 10-inch round cakes. A half-sheet cake feeds around 50 people, while the 10-inch round cakes feed around a dozen.
The decision also coincides with a recommendation from health experts to avoid large gatherings in light of COVID-19.
