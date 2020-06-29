Costco stops selling half-sheet cakes during pandemic

Bakery wrapper Diana Giacoletti packs freshly baked bagels at the Costco Wholesale Los Feliz store Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2009 in Glendale, Calif. A late Labor Day and delayed school openings offered some relief to merchants in September, helping to boost sales above Wall Street expectations. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(CNN) – The coronavirus pandemic is causing a lot of turmoil in the retail industry and the latest victim is Costco’s famous sheet cakes.

The Big Box Membership Club has eliminated teh iconic half-sheet cakes that have been the centerpiece of many graduation and birthday parties.

Over the past month, Costco quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes in its US stores and started pointing customers toward its 10-inch round cakes. A half-sheet cake feeds around 50 people, while the 10-inch round cakes feed around a dozen.

The decision also coincides with a recommendation from health experts to avoid large gatherings in light of COVID-19.

