TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you have been thinking about getting a Costco membership, now might be the time.

The big box retailer is offering new members a free $30 digital gift card.

The gift card offer applies to new members who join as either Executive members or Gold Star members.

To receive the gift card, Costco said you must provide your email address and set up auto-renewal at the time of sign-up.

New members will receive their digital gift card by email within two weeks after signing up.

In June, the company started cracking down on membership card sharing because non-member shoppers were using cards they didn’t pay for.

The company said workers may ask for a member to show their card and proof of identity in the self-service line.

“We don’t feel it’s right that nonmembers receive the same benefits and pricing as our members,” Costco staff wrote in June.

A Costco membership costs $60 a year for Gold Star members and $120 for an Executive membership. Each membership includes one free household card.