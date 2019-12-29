Cost of genealogical records could go up 500 percent

(CNN) – Unearthing the roots of your family tree is on the verge of becoming a lot more expensive.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services wants to increase fees by 500 percent for a number of applications and documents. That includes historical records of deceased immigrants who came to the US between the late 19th and mid-20th centuries.

A group of genealogists, historians and advocates is organizing a public campaign to convince the agency not to hike the fees. But the USCIS says the fee increases are needed to cover operating and processing costs.

The public comment period ends Dec. 30.

