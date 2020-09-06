Corporal ‘viciously’ attacked, killed by inmate in county jail

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CNN/WFLA) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning after one of their corporals was “viciously” attacked and killed inside a county jail.

Corporal Bryant Searcy was fatally attacked as he was checking to make sure cells in the jail were locked for the night.

The 100-year-old Wayne County Jail has old, sliding bar doors. At around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Searcy was checking the lock on the cell of a violent offender with a long history of armed robberies and carjackings.

The inmate was able to open his cell door and “viciously” assault Searcy, Sheriff Benny Napoleon said.

The inmate reportedly sneaked up behind Searcy and put him in a choke hold. He was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

“The corporal checked the door, he checked it, believed it was locked,” Sheriff Napoleon said. “Went to the next cell, the suspect came out of his cell and attacked.”

Sources told WDIV that the brutal attack went on for 20 to 30 minutes before help arrived.

