Coronavirus PPE vending machines placed in some NYC subway stations

NEW YORK CITY (WFLA/NBC) – New York City’s Metropolitan Transport Authority has announced a dozen vending machines will be deployed to allow customers to buy masks.

The machines are spread across 10 subway stations and they are for those who do not have a mask to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The vending machines are also part of a pilot program that offers reusable masks, hand sanitizer, santizing wipes and gloves.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for customers who may not have masks to get them so they can ride safely,” said Sarah Feinberg, interim president of MTA New York City Transit.

Two million surgical masks in total are being distributed across station booths in New York City and throughout the state.