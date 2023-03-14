TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — March is here, and with it comes the new Coors Light “Coors-icles,” non-alcoholic beer-flavored popsicles just in time for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament.

“For passionate basketball fans, March is pure chaos,” the beer maker said in its product announcement. “It’s an emotional rollercoaster, and it’s hard to keep your cool when your bracket goes up in flames.”

(Credit: Coors Light)

Now, fans 21+ can crack open a really cold one and “stay chill” when things get heated this March.

“We’re making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle,” said Marcelo Pascoa Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands.

The company said its Coors-icles will only be available for a limited time during the tournament season. Starting Tuesday, March 14, customers can pick up a six-pack of Coors-icles by visiting shop.coorslight.com. The brand said it will release a limited number of Coors-icles through March 24, every weekday at 12 p.m. EST, while supplies last.

The beet-flavored popsicles will also be available at 800 bars nationwide throughout the college basketball tournament.