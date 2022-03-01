Coors Light ditches plastic rings from packaging

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— Coors Light announced Tuesday that it will no longer use plastic rings in its packaging to reduce plastic waste.

The company will be eliminating the use of plastic rings across its global operations. It said its goal is to be the largest beer brand in North America to take such a measure.

The Molson Coors Beverage Company said it will invest $85 million to allow Coors Light to switch to recyclable cardboard-wrap carriers.

According to Coors Light, this will reduce plastic waste by 1.7 million pounds per year.

The new packaging will be displayed at the “Plastic-Free Future Mart by Coors Light,” a super sustainable pop-up concept store in New York City.