Connecticut state trooper dies after cruiser swept away in floodwaters

WOODBURY, Conn. (WPRI/AP) — An on-duty state police sergeant in Connecticut has died after his cruiser was swept away in flood waters early Thursday morning in Woodbury.

Sgt. Brian Mohl, a 26-year veteran of the department, called for help at about 3:30 a.m.

Police searched the area with divers, helicopters, boats and drones and found the sergeant in the swollen river later in the morning after daybreak.

First responders performed live-saving measures and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that I report that the State Police today lost a good man who dedicated more than a quarter century to protecting the citizens of Connecticut,” Connecticut State Police Col. Stavros Mellekas said. “Sgt. Mohl was committed to helping others, to keeping public safety his priority and to always assisting his fellow troopers.”

The R.I. State Police and Massachusetts State Police both offered condolences to Connecticut State Police on social media.

Sgt. Brian Mohl, a 26-year veteran of the Connecticut State Police, was killed early this morning when his cruiser was swept away by floodwaters. We offer our deepest condolences to his family friends and his brothers and sisters in blue. #AlwaysThere pic.twitter.com/30Rv7k42A4 — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) September 2, 2021

Mohl is the 25th Connecticut State Police trooper to die in the line of duty in the department’s history.

“Every line of duty death is heartbreaking and the loss of Sgt. Mohl is no different. He was outside, in the middle of the night, in horrendous conditions … He was doing a job he loved and he was taken much too soon,” Mellekas said.

Ida’s remnants killed more than 40 people late Wednesday and early Thursday in a record-setting downpour that stunned the U.S. East Coast.