Connecticut high schools pushing to teach all students how to budget money, balance a checkbook

National

by: Jodi Latina

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A business academy in New Haven is ahead of the curve.

Students are learning to use a calculator, write out a bank check, and balance a budget.

The Jumpstart Program, which teams up schools and professional financial advisors, is exactly the kind of class State Senator Doug McCrory wants children enrolled in.

He admittedly learned a little too late about financial literacy when he got a credit card after college, “after three weeks my credit limit was done.”

Senator McCrory also taught middle school math in Hartford for 15 years. He knows some students are not savvy about money.

As chair of the education committee, he wants to push for a pilot program on financial literacy in this next legislative session.

Senator McCrory said a study done by Champlain College Center for Financial Literacy shows “that for those students who have a financial literacy course, their credit scores are much better, financially they are doing much better. It’s time for Connecticut to start getting 21st-century skill sets in our schools.”

Some districts around the state offer financial literacy courses but not all of them do. The senator said alliance districts and those in urban areas don’t have the resources to offer the opportunity.

In Wethersfield, there is a personal finance course offered at the high school as an elective. The Superintendent of Schools, Michael Emmett told News 8 the course is popular with both students and parents.

“We see the course as offering real-word, practical content that students will benefit from regardless of their post-secondary plans.”

McCrory said only 17 states around the country currently require a personal finance course to graduate high school.

He won’t push for a graduation requirement, instead, he believes lawmakers will agree this can be legislated as a mandated course, offering it in middle schools at first.

“Introducing it into the curriculum at an early age so that by the time they get to high school they will be ready for it,” he said. “They will know what credit is, they will know what interest rate is.”

McCrory believes the investment in our kids will pay off in the long run.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Mortgage mess fixed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mortgage mess fixed"

Veteran relieved after dangerous oak tree removed from near his home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran relieved after dangerous oak tree removed from near his home"

New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lutz 'There was a tremendous need'

Thumbnail for the video titled "New medical marijuana dispensary opens in Lutz 'There was a tremendous need'"

Politics On Your Side - January 19, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Politics On Your Side - January 19, 2020"

Gasparilla invasion causes headaches for business and residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla invasion causes headaches for business and residents"

Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota Beef' O Brady's employee tests positive for Hepatitis A"

Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control"

Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead"

Jail escape attempt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jail escape attempt"

Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning"

Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss