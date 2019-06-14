Congress looking to create legislation to prevent free-standing furniture accidents

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) – The Committee on Energy and Commerce held a hearing Thursday regarding legislation that could help prevent free-standing furniture accident.

During a House Commerce subcommittee, testimonies were shared on whether the consumer product safety commission is doing enough to get deadly products off store shelves.

Congress is currently considering several bills, including the Sturdy Act, which would help stop tip-overs of unstable, risky dressers on youth and would create mandatory safety standards for free-standing furniture.

The mandatory standard would include specific testing criteria to ensure adequate protection as well as stronger warning requirements.

Members of Parents Against Tip-Overs were present to be a voice for children who have lost their lives in such accidents.

Crystal Ellis, whose son was killed in a tip-over accident, spoke before the committee.

“Every dresser that falls at the rate of one E.R. visit every 17 minutes has the potential to be a death or a life-altering injury,” Ellis said.

Research shows that each year more than 25,000 children are victims of furniture tip-over accidents.