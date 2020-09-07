Community rallies around 39 rescued children in ‘Operation Not Forgotten’

ATLANTA (CNN Newsource) – The Georgia community is overwhelmed after hearing the plight that 39 rescued children find themselves in.

Last week the U.S. Marshals announced 26 children had been rescued in Georgia and 13 located to make sure they were safe. Nine arrests have been made.

“We have four children of our own so just to imagine that they have nothing but the clothes on their backs is heartbreaking,” said a couple dropping off donations.

“It happens daily it happens to all aged children from infants to adulthood even,” said Lauren Williams owner of All American Pizzeria, which is helping organize donations.

“They are America’s children and they are kids that we need to go and find, right here in Atlanta approximately 300 young girls are lured into sex trafficking every month,” said Donald Washington Director of the U.S. Marshals Service

Advocacy group Bikers Against Abuse has been trying to help the children out by reporting the children were rescued with only the clothes on their backs. Now the group and community are coming together to give those rescued kids the basics and more.

“A customer came in and just asked simply if we wanted to donate some pizzas for a local home for abused neglected fostered children, just children that didn’t otherwise have a loving home, did we just want to donate dinner for them, and we said sure of course and we’d actually like to do one better and get involved,” said Lauren.

The community response is overwhelming and resulting in donations that are much more than food.