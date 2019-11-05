Community mourns loss of 7-year-old Officer Abigail after long battle with cancer

FREEPORT, Tx. (WFLA) — A police department in Texas is mourning the loss of their relentless 7-year-old honorary officer, Abigail Arias.

Abigail, also known as Officer Arias 758, captured the heart of the Freeport Police Department during her fight against an incurable form of cancer.

KPRC says Abigail was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor in her kidney at the age of 4.

Freeport Police Department’s Chief Raymond Garivey left a touching salute to Abigail on the PD’s Facebook page:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abigail Arias, the child who became an officer, a change agent for good and today, an Angel.

Abigail, also known as Officer Arias 758, went to be with our Lord early this morning surrounded by her family and friends.

Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come.

It’s both our duty and privilege to embody what Abigail taught us: to live life to the fullest, to never give up hope no matter the odds, to fight “the bad guys” passionately, and most importantly, to love one another – and always Stay Relentless!

I love you Abigail

Chief Raymond Garivey

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abigail Arias, the child who became an officer, a change agent… Posted by Freeport Police Department – Texas on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Abigail’s body received a police escort Tuesday afternoon.