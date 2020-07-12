Community, deputy say goodbye to K-9 battling cancer

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — A community in West Virginia and a sheriff deputy had to say one of the hardest goodbyes this weekend.
Back in April, Spartan, a 6-year-old giant schnauzer and K-9 for Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma. Unfortunately, he has passed away.
The Benwood Fire Department held a flag-raising memorial Saturday to honor Marshall County Sheriff Deputy Nate Klempa, and to pay a tribute to his special dog.
“God tells you to do the right thing. God tells you to do the right thing because there’s good people and like I said we love Nate, we love his dog, and that’s how it is,” said John Waldrum, a firefighter for Benwood Fire Department.
Those at the Benwood Fire Department say Spartan was more than a man’s best friend, he was a special service dog to the community.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- 2 Texas officers shot, killed responding to domestic disturbance call
- 2 Florida strip clubs shut down for violating Covid rules
- LeBron won’t wear social justice message on Lakers jersey
- Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in beating death of toddler
- US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot