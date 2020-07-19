Community creates chalk memorial for 8th anniversary of Aurora movie theater shooting

(NBC) – Tomorrow marks the eight-year anniversary of the Aurora, Colorado movie theater shooting.

This weekend artists from around the state came together to honor the lives lost and remember the victims.

Twelve people died and 70 people were injured in 2012 when a gunman opened fire during the midnight showing of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

On Saturday, 15 chalk artists each drew a piece to honor the victims.

Artists say they hope their work can help with the healing process.

“It’s very calming, it’s very beautiful. It takes an awful, awful experience and being here just helps things, it helps with the healing,” said artist John Eisel. “You just hope and pray that some day they can heal and hopefully things like this help the healing process.”

“I always got bullied for having the same birthday as the day, so by doing this it helps me feel like I’m actually helping,” said artist Megan Lombard.

“It’s hard not to have him on my mind,” said Kierre Dawkins. “With every stroke that I do, everything symbolizes him.”

Remembrance events are planned all weekend.

People will gather at the memorial Sunday in Aurora for a vigil around midnight.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: