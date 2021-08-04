Community celebrates their ‘national treasure’ on his 106th birthday

STOCKTON, Calif. (NBC) – Saturday marked a major milestone for one Stockton, California, man. As one of the longest-living veterans of World War II,

Maj. William White celebrated his 106th birthday with a parade down the street he calls home.

Maj, White is one of the longest-living WWII veterans. White entertained the party-goers with tales of his time in combat.

His most memorable moment, he recalls, was when the flag was raised over Iwo Jima.

White was surrounded by his daughters and many grandchildren for the occasion.

Born in 1915, White joined the military in 1934.

White’s daughters say that veteran affairs informed their family that their father is one of the three longest-living WWII veterans.